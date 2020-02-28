Obituary - Mrs. Evelyn Tapley Price

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Evelyn Tapley Price, age 100, passed away on February 28, 2020, at Brown’s Nursing Home under the care of Regency Southern Hospice.Mrs. Price was born June 20, 1919, in Emanuel County, Georgia, to James F. Tapley and Gertrude Townsend Tapley.She worked for many years as a nurse, starting in Barwick, Ga., in 1946 and later in Statesboro.She was preceded in death by her husband, Saffold Hines Price; one brother, nine sisters and her daughter, Josephine Hughes.Mrs. Price is survived by her four sons, James F. Price of Gilbert, S.C.; Wade M. Price of Statesboro, Ga.; Larry N. Price of Whittier, N.C.; and Herschel L. Price of Statesboro, Ga.; 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren.The family would like to give a special thanks to her excellent caregivers at Brown’s Nursing Home and also Regency Southern Care Hospice.The family will receive visitors on Sunday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Elder Randy Waters officiating, assisted by Elder Dean Robbins. Entombment will follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be her grandsons.The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Regency Southern Care Hospice, 325 South Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458; or to the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church, 4 South Zetterower Avenue, Statesboro, GA 30458.Friends may sign the online registration book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 29, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



