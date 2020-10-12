Obituary - Mrs. Ethel Udell Jones

Mrs. Ethel Udell Jones of Portal, Ga., entered into eternal rest after an extended illness under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.She was a Bulloch County native and retired from Ellis Meat Market. She was a member of Portal Church of God.She is survived by her children, Bernice (Nay Nay) Gilbert, Shirley (William) Allen, Patricia Goodman, all of Portal, Ga.; Virginia Williams, Deloise Jones, both of Metter, Ga.; Janice (Mike) Gresham of Covington, Ga.; Jeffery (Shirley) Jones of Statesboro, Ga.; Donald Jones of Portal, Ga.; and Charles Jones of Twin City, Ga.; one sister, Willie Mae Green of Dania, Fla.; and a host of other relatives and friends.The celebration of life graveside service for Mrs. Ethel Udell Jones will be held on Tuesday, October 13th, at 11 a.m. at Lee-Hodge Cemetery in Portal, Ga., with Pastor Joyce Smith as eulogist.A walk-through viewing will be held on Monday, October 12th, 2020, from 6-7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.*As a recommendation by the CDC, due to COVID-19, we are requiring that a mask be worn while attending the viewing and/or the graveside service.*Thank you for your cooperation.Statesboro Herald, October 13, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



