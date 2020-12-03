Obituary - Mrs. Emma L. Jaudon Griffin

SYLVANIA, Ga. -- Mrs. Emma L. Jaudon Griffin, age 70, passed into rest Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the Memorial Health University Medical Center.The Screven County native was the daughter of the late James and Susie Mae Roberts Jaudon Sr. She received her formal education in the public school system of Screven County, Georgia.Mrs. Griffin was a former employee of Braswell’s for 20 years as a food service technician supervisor. She was a faithful member of the Simmons Branch Missionary Baptist Church.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Rudolph Jaudon, Jessie James Jaudon, Adrian Jaudon, Rosella Jaudon, Ed Myers Jaudon, William Jaudon, James Jaudon Jr. and Juanita Gaines.Those left to cherish her legacy and love are: children, Hardick Griffin Jr., James (Sherry) Griffin, Sanford Griffin and Wanda G. (Willie) Brown; three brothers, Mitchell (Evelyn) Jaudon, Sylvania; Charlie (Gretchen) Jaudon, Atlanta, Ga.; and Willie Paul (Mae) Jaudon, Sylvania, Ga.; a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.The graveside funeral service and burial will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, in the Simmons Branch Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Joe H. Herrington officiating.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, December 3, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



