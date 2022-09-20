Obituary - Mrs. Ella Marie Sanders Mason

Mrs. Ella Marie Sanders Mason, age 86, died on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro.Mrs. Marie was born on September 23, 1935, in Pembroke, Ga., to the late Wade and Lilly Kicklighter Newman.She was raised in Pembroke and a graduate of Bryan County High School.Marie married Thomas Sanders and moved to Bulloch County, where they owned and operated Sanders Grocery for several years.She later worked as a cashier at Piggly Wiggly then Food Lion, where she retired after many years of dedicated service.Marie married Edwin Mason in 1996.She was a devoted member of Emit Grove Baptist Church and loved to cook for her family get-togethers.In addition to her parents, Marie is preceded in death by her husbands, daughter, Sharon Marie Sanders; and brothers, John Newman and Evans Newman.She is survived by her sons, Rick Sanders (Becky) of Statesboro, Charles T. Sanders of Statesboro; grandchildren, Nancy Sanders, Ricky Earl Sanders (Chelsea), Nathan Sanders, Noah Sanders; great-grandchildren, Barrett, Emory and Evelyn.The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, from 11 a.m. until the funeral service time at noon at Emit Grove Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Emit Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to Emit Grove Baptist Church, 1567 Emit Grove Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 20, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



