Obituary - Mrs. Elizabeth Saunders Smith

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mrs. Elizabeth Saunders Smith, age 96, was taken home by her Lord and Savior on June 23rd, 2020. She was a member of both Paynes Chapel United Methodist Church and Portal United Methodist Church.She was the youngest daughter of eight siblings born to Rosie Ann Clifton and Richard Glen Saunders on the family homestead, a farm which straddled Bulloch and Jenkins counties. Elizabeth, along with her three sisters and four brothers, learned early the importance of God, family and hard work. These were hallmarks that guided her all the days of her life.As a young adult, she lived and worked in Savannah, Ga., where she met and married Kelly Smith, with whom she had and reared three children. They later lived in St. Marys, Ga., then moved to Roebuck, S.C., and then settled in Portal, Ga. She worked at Cara Classics, Robbins Packing Company and Cooper Wiss for many years before retiring.After retirement, she continued working as a caregiver to elderly clients for several individual families in Bulloch County.She was preceded in death by various family members, her son, Stanley Smith; and his wife, Wanda; and stepson, Lud Sisson; her husband, Kelly Smith; and all of her siblings.She is survived by her daughter, JoAnn Smith; her son, Garry Glen Smith; her grandchildren, Kimberly Ridley, Matt Smith, Casey Gould, Kristin Smith and Tyler Smith; her great-grandchildren, Hunter Miller, GiGi Gould, Wyatt Gould, McKenzie Smith, Seth Smith, Sage Lee and Elizabeth Lee; and two great-great-grandchildren, Ridge Miller and Donald “Max” Starnes. Many nieces and nephews also survive.The family will receive visitors on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.Social distancing guidelines will be in place. Masks will be provided by the family for those desiring one.The funeral will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at Paynes Chapel United Methodist Church with Pastor Thomas Hendrix officiating.Pallbearers will be Tyler Smith, Sage Lee, Casey Gould and Matt Smith.The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice at P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, June 27, 2020

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

