Obituary - Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Taylor Lipsey

Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Taylor Lipsey transitioned to be with our Lord and Saviour on Sunday evening, September 6, 2020, at the home of her sister after an extended illness.She was born in Candler County, but reared in Statesboro-Bulloch County, where she attended the public schools of the county, graduating with the class of 1969 from Statesboro High. Furthering her education, she attended Swainsboro Technical College, receiving a certificate in accounting in 1971.She was retired from Georgia Southern University and a former employee of Forest Heights Country Club and a dedicated member of Agape Worship Center, where she served on the mothers' board.She is survived by two sons, Leroy Lipsey (Shontell), Covington, Ga.; and Dedrick Lipsey (Lapasha Brown), Statesboro; two sisters, Mary Lee Phillips and Brenda Williams (Eddie), both of Statesboro; three brothers, Walter Lee Taylor (Linda), Statesboro; Robert Taylor (Clara), Valdosta, Ga.; and Jerome Robertson (Betty Ann), Sylvania, Ga.; two aunts, Annie Wilson, Elizabeth, N.J.; and Ester Lena Holloway, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; one uncle, Willie C. Griffin, Henderson, N.C.; 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.The graveside service for Mrs. Lipsey will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Elder Donald Chavers Jr. officiating.The walk-through viewing will be held on Thursday, September 10th, from 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home.All mandates regarding the COVID-19 virus will be followed. Masks and social-distancing will be strictly monitored.James R. Barnes Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 10, 2020

