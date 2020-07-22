Obituary - Mrs. Eliza Jane Hagins

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Eliza Jane Hagins, age 86, passed into rest Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility.She was born October 25, 1933, in Screven County, Georgia, to the late Annie Grant. Mrs. Hagins was a retired food service worker and a homemaker. She was a member of the New Beginnings Community Fellowship Ministries.She leaves memories to be cherished by her children: Elder Emory (Rosa) Hagins, Sylvania, Ga.; Ervin Hagins and Dorothy (David) Davis, both of Statesboro, Ga.; Susan (Melvin) Hagins, Chicago, Ill.; Antonio Hagins, Statesboro, Ga.; Marchal Carter, Statesboro, Ga.; and Judith (Bobby) Wallace, Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Leila Williams, Sylvania, Ga.; Martha Mays, Augusta, Ga.; Beatrice (Pastor Larry) Mincey, Statesboro, Ga.; and Ida Dent, New Jersey; a brother, Richard (Thelma) Charlton, Texas; 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, several spiritual children, special cousin, other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held Friday afternoon, July 24, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.The graveside service and burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, in the Friendship Memorial Park Cemetery, Sylvania, GA with Bishop Moses Lewis officiating.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, July 23, 2020

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.