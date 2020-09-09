Obituary - Mrs. Eleda S. Waters

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Eleda S. Waters, age 87, entered into eternal slumber on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, under the care of East Georgia Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.She was a lifelong resident of Bulloch County and was a homemaker and a loving mother and grandmother.She loved painting and crocheting and spending time surrounded by her family.She was preceded in death by her husband, Mathew Daniel Waters Sr.; and her youngest son, Ricky Lee (Barbara) Waters.Surviving are her children, Glenn (Cheryl) Waters of Douglas, Wanda Gale (Denny) Thompson of Statesboro and Melinda (Dennis) Smith of Statesboro; and two stepsons, Mathew Daniel (Skipper) Waters Jr. (Marie) of Statesboro, Mike (Edith) Waters of Statesboro; nine grandchildren, Donna (Bryan) Elliott of Register, Jake (Sabrina) Waters of Nevils, Laura Waters of Winston-Salem, N.C.; Amanda (Scott) Carter of Portal, Clifton (Stacy) Waters of Claxton, Andrea Lee of Statesboro, Marshall Dylan (Stacie) Smith of Portal, Ariel Rigdon of Statesboro and Dallas (Dillon) Jacobs of Garfield; 18 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Mrs. Waters is also survived by one sister, Verona Crosby; and one sister-in-law, Betty Sue Sauls, both of Statesboro.The visitation will be held on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Glenn Waters officiating.Pallbearers are nephews and grandsons.Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Garden Cemetery.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 10, 2020

