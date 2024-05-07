Obituary - Mrs. Edna Faye Horner Barbee Bennett

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mrs. Edna Faye Horner Barbee Bennett, age 84, died Sunday, May 5, 2024, at St. Josephs/Candler in Savannah.

The Jefferson City, Tenn., native was a graduate of Jefferson County High School. Following graduation, she was employed for several years with Magnavox.

In December of 1956, she married James Thomas Barbee. In 1962, the couple moved to Savannah, Georgia, where they resided for many years.

In 1974, they started Rite Way Upholstery and it is currently still in operation as a family-owned business.

The couple moved to Bulloch County in 1989.

James preceded her in death in 1994.

In 1998, she married Stewart Bennett and the two made their home in the Stilson-Leefield area, where she resided until her death.

Edna was a member of Lanes Primitive Baptist Church for many years.

She was an avid bowler, playing on several bowling leagues over the years, and she enjoyed many years of camping and attending blue grass festivals.

She was preceded in death by her first husband and several brothers and sisters.

Surviving are her husband, Stewart Bennett of Brooklet; a son and daughter-in-law, James Randy and Rhonda Barbee of Pembroke; daughter and son-in-law, Terry and Craig Derst of Brooklet; additional sons, Jamie Bennett of Brooklet, Brian and Dee Dee Bennett of Statesboro, Kevin Bennett of Savannah and Craig and Angie Bennett of Johnson City, Tenn.; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a sister, Rosa Kinder of Columbia, S.C.; and two brothers, Haskell Horner of Louisville, Ky.; and Ray Horner of Morristown, Tenn. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, May 10, from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at Lanes Primitive Baptist Church.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at Lanes Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Dean Robbins officiating. Interment will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Nicky Gwinett, Kyle Bennett, Burt DeLoach, Kenny Waters, Paul Bennett and Mark DeLoach.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Lanes Primitive Baptist Church, 1022 Lanes Church Road, Brooklet, GA 30415.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, May 8, 2024

