Obituary - Mrs. Dorothy Ryals Martin

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Dorothy Ryals Martin, age 70, died on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.The Kingsland, Ga., native was a 1969 graduate of Camden County High School. Mrs. Martin worked with the Charlton County Board of Education for 23 years as a paraprofessional. Following retirement, she moved to Bulloch County in 2008.She was a member of the Brooklet First Baptist Church.Surviving is her husband of 48 years, Marvin Martin of Statesboro; a daughter and son-in-law, Dana and Joshua Mattos of Brooklet; three grandchildren, Kaleigh Mattos, Kara Mattos and Riley Mattos, all of Brooklet; three sisters, Paulette (Richard) Bridges of Kingsland, Ga.; Janet (Jimmy) Houston of Brunswick, GAa.; and Charlene (Sydney) Howard of Kingsland, Ga.; a brother, James M. (Margie) Ryals of Kingsland, Ga. Several nieces and nephews also survive.The family will receive friends on Friday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Robb Kicklighter officiating. Interment will be in Corinth Cemetery in Folkston, Ga., at a later date.The family requests memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 9, 2020

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.