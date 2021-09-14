Obituary - Mrs. Dorothy Rabitsch Edwards

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Dorothy Rabitsch Edwards, age 79, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.The Jenkins County native was born on March 6, 1942, to Lewis "Bub" and Lessie Pierce Rabitsch. She attended Jenkins County High School.Dorothy later worked in the nursing field at Bethany Home and the Jenkins County Hospital. She and her late husband, Raymond, owned and operated Ogeechee Valley Exterminators in Millen.She was a member of the West Millen Baptist Church.Dorothy had resided in Statesboro for the past 11 years.She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Ernest Dale Edwards Sr. and Raymond L. “Buck” Gregory; her siblings, Gladys Parker, Walter Rabitsch, Emory Rabitsch, Rose Lee Yeager, Lillian Rabitsch and Loren Rabitsch.Surviving are her son, Ernest Dale Edwards Jr. of Statesboro; a special friend, Wayne Morgan of Nevils; and a sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Kenneth McMillan of Millen. Several nieces and nephews also survive.The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The graveside service and burial will be Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Millen City Cemetery with the Rev. Andy Allen officiating, assisted by Elder Buck Grantham.Pallbearers will be Jeff Joyner, Bryce Joyner, Gene Lee, Troy Oliver, Emory Rabitsch and Wade Ward.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to West Millen Baptist Church, 549 US Highway 25, Millen, Georgia 30442; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 14, 2021

