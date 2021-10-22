Obituary - Mrs. Dorothy Mae Davis

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Dorothy Mae Davis, age 66, entered into rest Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Emory and Eliza Grant Hagins Sr. She received her formal education in the public schools of Screven County and attended the Malcolm X Community College in Chicago, Illinois.Mrs. Davis resided in Chicago, Illinois, for many years before relocating to the Statesboro area in June 2012.She was retired from the City of Chicago Public Safety Division and a member of Cornerstone Church.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Rose Mary Hagins; and a niece, Maya L. Hagins.She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, David Davis, Statesboro, Ga.; a stepson, David (Cassandra) Davis Jr., Chicago, Ill.; brothers, Elder Emory (Rosa) Hagins, Sylvania, Ga.; Ervin Lee Hagins and Antonio Hagins, both of Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Susan Hagin (Melvin Major), Chicago, Ill.; Marchal Carter and Judith (Robert) Wallace, both of Statesboro, Ga.; aunts and uncles, Roosevelt (Alma Ruth) Hagins, Mac Arthur (Katrina) Hagins, Judy McCray, Leila Williams, Beatrice (Larry) Mincey, Martha Mays, Richard (Thelma) Charlton and Ida Dent; brothers-in-law, Deotis (Delores) Davis, Kapalua Kansas and Arthrene Davis, Park Forest, Ill.; a sister-in-law, Lorraine Davis, Chicago, Ill.; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing for Mrs. Dorothy Mae Davis will be held Friday, October 22, 2021, at Hill’s Mortuary from the hours of 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.The graveside funeral service and burial for Mrs. Davis will be held 11 a.m., Saturday October 23, 2021, at the Friendship Memorial Park Cemetery with the pastor, Ed Neubert, officiating.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines. Masks are required at the funeral home and services.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, October 23, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



