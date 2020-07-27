Obituary - Mrs. Dorothy Louise Aycock Hamon

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Dorothy Louise Aycock Hamon passed away shortly after midnight on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Heritage Inn and Rehabilitation Center in Statesboro, Georgia. She died of complications from a broken hip and gall bladder surgery in January 2020.Though she was quarantined in a nursing home during the last six months of her life, she was kindly cared for by the staff, and she was in very little physical pain or mental distress. Her immediate family was able to sit with her a last time earlier in the week, saying goodbye, sharing our love and releasing her. She passed as she had lived: confident and determined to do what she wanted.Mrs. Hamon was a minister's wife, working tirelessly to support the ministry of her husband of 70 years, the Rev. B.G. Hamon. When he received appointments from Georgia to California, she went with him, and when he travelled overseas, she stayed to keep the children and home.She could sing and work with the ladies' auxiliaries of the church. She never left home without being impeccably and appropriately dressed, always aware that she represented the church and her faith.She taught Sunday school, especially later in life when she led the adult Sunday school class at Long Branch Church of God, near her family farm in Jenkins County, the same class her father had taught for so many years before he passed.She was a devoted mother and caretaker who would move mountains and people to help her children. Her loyalty and care knew no bounds. Her family looked to her for strength and wisdom, and she measured up.She was also a scholar and educator. She returned to college in her 40s to earn her bachelor's and master's degrees, which she used to teach elementary school mostly in Jenkins County, Georgia. She had a sharp mind and was a voracious reader, which made studying and learning easy and enjoyable for her. She encouraged her children to learn.Finally, and most of all, Dorothy was a steady witness to her Christian faith and beliefs. She was not an aggressive person, but those who engaged her quickly learned her stand on living a holy and righteous life. She lived and she died in the security of unshakeable beliefs.She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Matthew Aycock (1911-1993) and Exie Louise Brown Aycock (1915-2008) of Jenkins County, Georgia; an infant brother, Jesse David Aycock (1934); and her daughter, Lori Jeanine Hamon Dill (1965-2008).She is survived by her husband of 70 years, the Rev. B.G. Hamon of Statesboro; her children, Keith Wayne Hamon (Daphne) of Macon, Ga.; Billy Randall Hamon (Kathy) of Remer, Minn.; Gary Curtis Hamon of Statesboro and Julie Suzanne Hamon Wilson (David) of Statesboro; her siblings, Shelby Aycock Harvell (Kenneth) of Covington, Ga.; Joann Aycock Hammond (Kenneth) of Statesboro, J.M. Aycock (Linda) of Statesboro, Dr. Robert G. Aycock (Dianna) of San Rafael, Calif.; and Deborah Aycock Fish (Ken) of Greenwood, S.C.; her grandchildren, Cory Hamon (1976), Jason Hatcher (1977), Amy Hamon Wright (1979), Brent Hamon (1982), Bethany Hamon Pepin (1983), Emily Dill (1986), Blake Hamon (1986), Evan Dill (1987), Taylor Hamon (1987), Thomas Hamon (1991), Jonathan Lumpkin (1992), Sydney Hamon (1994) and Braden Dill (1998); and numerous great-grandchildren.The funeral service was held on Monday at 10 a.m. at the Long Branch Church of God with the Rev. Britt Peavy and the Rev. Leland Jeffers officiating. All social-distancing guidelines were observed.Grandsons served as pallbearers.Interment was in the church cemetery.The services were streamed using Facebook Live through a private group. Only members of the group will be able to view the service. In order to view the service, log into Facebook on your phone or computer and join the group “Joiner-Anderson Live stream at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/jafhlive.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 28, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



