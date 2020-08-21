Obituary - Mrs. Dorothy Lavada Hotchkiss Pye

Mrs. Dorothy Lavada Hotchkiss Pye passed away on August 20, 2020, after a short illness.She was born February 26, 1953, in Statesboro, Ga., and she was adopted by Mr. and Mrs. Lamar Hotchkiss. She was a graduate of Statesboro High class of 1971, where she participated in many of the school's activities and clubs.She worked in many of the local retail stores and restaurants and at the old hospital here in Statesboro. Also, before she retired, she was working as a CNA.She is survived by her son, Michael Brent Pye of Statesboro.A private memorial service will be held at a later date.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineradnerson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 22, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



