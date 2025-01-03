Obituary - Mrs. Dorothy Hodges Donaldson

Mrs. Dorothy Hodges Donaldson, 93, of the Middleground Community, went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 31, 2024. Dorothy, also known as Dot, was born in Bulloch County, Ga., to Henry Hodges and Myrtis Hodges.

In 1965, Dorothy and her husband, Robert, returned to Statesboro after living for several years in Savannah. They had been faithful members of Pittman Park United Methodist Church since that time.

The two made their home in the Middleground Community, where Dorothy enjoyed tending her flower garden. She also enjoyed line dancing and playing card games with friends and family. She was known for her love her flowers.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 59 years, William Robert Donaldson; two sons-in-law, Carson Deal and Kenny Dickey; a grandson, Robert Kevin Deal; three sisters, Jewel (Morgan) Deal, Nancy Lanier (Swanson) and Frances (Carl) Williams; and two brothers, Henry Hodges Jr. (Hazel) and Bill Hodges (Margaret).

Surviving are her children, Sandra Dickey, Doris Deal and David (Sheri) Donaldson; her grandchildren, Kimberly (Garnie) Rollins, Amy (Ashley) Alderman, Lindsey (Jeremy) Glisson, Andy (Abby) Donaldson, Adam (Jessica) Donaldson, Ashley (Aarion) Hagan; 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Her grandchildren brought her great joy and they adored her as well.

She is also survived by one remaining sister, Elizabeth Collins, whom she dearly loved; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Donaldson; and several nieces and nephews.

"Grandma Dot", as she was also known, was also called "the Queen of Donaldson Hill," and while it will never be the same, her family is thankful for their relationship and love for Jesus Christ, resting in the fact that they will all be reunited on a beautiful hill in heaven.

The family would like to thank Ogeechee Area Hospice for the care and compassion shown Dorothy and her family during this difficult time. We also wish to thank her special caregiver, her granddaughter, Ashley, for tirelessly caring for her grandmother the last few weeks of her life.

The family received visitors on Friday, January 3, 2025, from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service was at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Dr. Max Alderman and the Rev. Will Griffith officiating. Interment will follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, January 4, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



