Obituary - Mrs. Dorothy Culver McCall

Mrs. Dorothy Culver McCall, age 81, of Sylvania, Ga., passed away on Sunday morning, April 10, 2022, at Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah, Ga.She was a graduate of Central High School in Sylvania, Ga. She attended Dixon Branch Missionary Baptist Church in Rocky Ford, Ga.Dorothy McCall is preceded in death by her husband, Matthew (MC) McCall; daughter, Darnita Stewart; and granddaughter, Paula Diane Melvin.She leaves to cherish her precious memories with her children, Calvin (Sharone) Butler of Waldorf, Md.; Patricia (Charles) Wilkins of Sylvania, Ga.; Curtis (Beatrice) McCall of Savannah, Ga.; Phyllis Black, Barbara (Gary) Clark, Yolanda Jenkins, all of Sylvania, Ga.; and Yevette (John) Young of Portal, Ga.; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, April 15, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Dixon Branch Missionary Baptist Church in Rocky Ford, Ga.The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at noon at Dixon Branch Missionary Baptist Church, 4120 Scarboro Highway, Rocky Ford, GA 30455, with the Rev. Perry Cooper presiding. Yevette McCall Young will share words of comfort. Interment will be held at Horse Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery, 467 Thomasboro Road, Rocky Ford, GA 30455.We will adhere to CDC guidelines.The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.




