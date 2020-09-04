Obituary - Mrs. Dorothy Rountree Thompson

Mrs. Dorothy Rountree Thompson, age 89, died Friday, August 28th, 2020, at the home of her daughter, under the care of Good Shepard Hospice of Lakeland, Fla.She was a native of Bulloch County and was the daughter of James Drone Rountree and Sular Akins Rountree. She attended First Baptist Church, Statesboro.Dorothy was a graduate of Statesboro High School and furthered her education as a licensed practical nurse. She retired from a 40-year career of nursing in Wilson, N.C., where she resided for 54 years until returning to Statesboro in 2003.Dorothy was a dedicated and loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking for her family and was especially fond of baking sweets for her friends and neighbors. In addition to her cooking, she loved working in her flower garden, loved sewing her dolls and quilts and enjoyed watching the hummingbirds.She was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters, Loree Hendrix, Earle Luckett, Minnie Lee Rountree and Marie R. Hunnicutt; and by two nephews, Tommy Hendrix and Rick Akins, all of Bulloch County.Surviving are her daughters and sons-in-law, Phyllis and Bobby Rush of Knightdale, N.C.; Wanda and Steve Currin of Fuquay Varina, N.C.; Nancy and Don Watson of Statesboro, Ga.; and Gwynn and Bob Butterfield of Lakeland, Fla.; two stepsons, Ken Thompson of Lucama, N.C.; and Dwight and Beth Thompson of Rocky Mount, N.C.; 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, a sister, Faye Akins; a brother, J.D. Rountree, both of Statesboro, Ga.A graveside service and burial will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Bulloch Memorial Gardens with Dr. John Waters officiating and eulogy by Mr. Ralph Cowart.Current COVID-19 precautions and social distancing guidelines will be observed. For those unable to attend the service, a livestream will be available via Facebook group “Joiner-Anderson Live Stream” at www.facebook.com/groups/jafhlive.Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Alathean Sunday School Class.The family will receive guest following the service at the home of her daughter, Nancy Watson.The family gives special thanks to Dr. Rani Reddy, her physician; Southern Manor and their caring staff and to Kindred Hospice of Statesboro, Ga., who cared for her while she was living in the home of her daughter, Nancy.Memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church Statesboro, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 5, 2020

