Obituary - Mrs. Deloris Sommers Grooms

Mrs. Deloris Sommers Grooms, 82, of Sylvania, passed away at her residence on December 11, 2020.She was born in Rocky Ford to the late Lloyd J. and Thelma Blackburn Sommers.She was employed and retired from BASF as a computer programmer.She was a long-time member of Middle Ground Baptist Church, where she helped in the church nursey for over 30 years and participated in the P.E.P. Group.She loved to cook for her family and friends and loved to give out candy at Christmas. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grands, never missing a ball game or cow show.She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, James Wilton Grooms; two brothers, Douglas "Buddy" Sommers and L.J. "Spook" Sommers; uncle, Tom Blackburn; aunts, Gwynette Simmons, Varietta Williams and Charity Bragg.She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Lindy Sheppard Jr. of Sylvania; and grandchildren, Hayley (Perry) White of Baxley, Ga.; Clayton Sheppard, Whitney Sheppard and Wyatt Sheppard, all of Sylvania, Ga.; great-grandchildren, Linley White and Lane White of Baxley; a brother, Cecil “Sam” Sommers of Sylvania, Ga.; and Dorothy S. Parrish of Portal, Ga.; and many nieces and nephews.The graveside service will be held at the Middle Ground Baptist Church on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Russell Lyle officiating.Pallbearers will be Brandon Sommers, Redo Brinson, Steve Sowell, Perry White and Clayton Sheppard.Memorial contributions may be made to the Middle Ground Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Greg Lee, 5377 Savannah Highway, Sylvania, GA 30467.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel, is in charge of all arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 12, 2020

