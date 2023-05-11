Obituary - Mrs. Dee Anne Durden

Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors announces the death of Mrs. Dee Anne Durden, age 76, of Statesboro, Ga., on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at her residence.

The graveside service will be Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 4 p.m. in the Antioch Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Eric Kartchner officiating.

Pallbearers will be John Rhoney, McKenzie Purcell, Mykel NeSmith and Michael Cutlip.

Mrs. Durden, Dee Anne, was born September 16, 1946, in Savannah, Chatham County, Ga., to the late Harry and Evelyn Bland Vause.

Dee Anne was a homemaker, an accomplished artist who’s medium of choice was oil painting. She also enjoyed gardening and loved animals.

Mrs. Dee Anne was a member of the Statesboro Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Bowie Durden Jr.; son, James Bowie Durden III; and sister, Jean NeSmith.

Survivors include daughters, Ann Denese Durden Rhoney of Orlando, Fla.; and Melissa Faith Durden Cutlip of Register, Ga.; sisters, Susan McGlamery (Joe) of Statesboro, Ga.; and Jenny Hopkins of Forsyth, Ga.; 10 grandchildren, eight-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family, and her fur baby, Gibbs.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her memory to the Antioch Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, c/o Nancy Gross, 76 Dunford Sconyers Road, Twin City, GA 30471.

Statesboro Herald, May 12, 2023

