Obituary - Mrs. Debra “Debbie” Bragg Buchan

PEMBROKE -- Mrs. Debra “Debbie” Bragg Buchan, age 66, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, while under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice and her family.Mrs. Buchan was born in Statesboro on February 16, 1954, to the late Herman and Geraldine Seckinger Bragg.She was a homemaker and a member of the Baptist faith.Mrs. Buchan enjoyed gardening and baking and was known for her Christmas corn flake candy.She loved traveling to the beach and the mountains, enjoyed crafts, decorating, and dearly loved her grandchildren.In addition to her parents, Mrs. Buchan was preceded in death by her sister, Rhonda Hargrove.Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Mike Buchan Sr. of Pembroke; son, Michael Buchan Jr. of Pembroke; one daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Ray Hoffman of Brooklet; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Troy Bragg of Springfield and Johnny and Joy Bragg of Rincon; grandchildren, Michelle and Carl Dasher, Michael Buchan III and Nora, Mackenzie Hoffman and Mason Hoffman; one great-granddaughter, Ava Buchan; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.Visitation was held 6-8 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020, at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home.The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020, in the chapel of Flanders Morrison Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Lawrence Cemetery.Due to COVID-19, the funeral home will limit the number of guests at one time and ask that guests practice social distancing as well. Face masks are mandatory inside the funeral home.To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com.Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Debra “Debbie” Bragg Buchan.Statesboro Herald, November 3, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



