Obituary - Mrs. Connie McKenzie Hodges

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Connie McKenzie Hodges, age 77, died on Friday, September 25, 2020, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.The Louisville, Ga., native moved to Statesboro in 1963 and obtained a degree in secretarial science from Georgia Southern College.She worked for the Statesboro Recreation Center, Westside School and Stubbs Oil Company.Mrs. Connie was a member of the First United Methodist Church.She was preceded in death by her parents, Billy and Bennie M. McKenzie.Surviving is her husband of 59 years, Ronnie Hodges; a son, Les (Amy) Hodges; a daughter, Patrice Wickham, all of Statesboro; six grandchildren, McKenzie Hodges, Leslee Hodges, Chelsea Taylor, Madison Taylor, Tayler Wickham and Jacklyn Wickham; a sister, Elizabeth Hopson of Milledgeville, Ga.; and the love of her life, her dog, Jay.The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses on the third floor at East Georgia Regional Medical Center for the excellent care they provided.A visitation will be held on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home followed by a service in the chapel at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jimmy Cason and the Rev. Scott Hagan officiating.The pallbearers will be Olin Lovett, Ricky Turner, Earl Dabbs Jr., Will Self, Clark Collins, Lee Deloach and Freddie Brinson.Interment will be in Eastside Cemetery.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, 4849 Paulsen Street, #102, Savannah, GA 31405; or to the American Diabetes Association, 5105 Paulsen Street, Savannah, GA 31405.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 26, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



