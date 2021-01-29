Obituary - Mrs. Charlene Littleton Shaw

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Charlene Littleton Shaw, age 35, died Tuesday, January 26, 2021, from injuries sustained in a car accident.
The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was currently employed with Ronnie’s Restaurant in Savannah, where she had worked for the past year. She was a former employee of IHOP in Statesboro, where she worked for over 10 years.
Charlene was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Littleton; and a cousin, Jerry Littleton. Her grandparents also preceded her in death.
Surviving are her husband, Kenneth Shaw III of Statesboro; her children, Breanna Shaw, Lola Shaw and Kenny Shaw IV, all of Statesboro; her mother and father, Lola Littleton and Randy Littleton of Brooklet; and a brother, Randy David Littleton of Brooklet.
The family will receive visitors on Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.
The graveside service and burial will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in Immanuel Baptist Church Cemetery in Brooklet.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, January 28, 2021
Statesboro Herald, January 28, 2021
