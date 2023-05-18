Obituary - Mrs. Carrie Deloach Howard

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Carrie Deloach Howard, age 90, entered peacefully into rest Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at her residence with her loving family at her side.

The lifelong native of Bulloch County was the last surviving child of 15 born to the late William "Bud" and Victoria Gilmore Deloach.

She attended the public school system of Bulloch County and later received her certificate in adult education.

Mrs. Howard was a member of Mission for Souls Church, Brooklet, Georgia.

As a resident of the Statesboro and Whitesville community, Mrs. Howard spent most of her adult life fighting for citizens' rights to be preserved and respected.

She served as president of the Whitesville Resource and Development Organization, Inc., for more than 35 years. As a leader in the Bulloch County community, she worked tirelessly with community leaders to improve the standard of living for all.

Mrs. Carrie Deloach Howard received numerous service awards and honors. She was a 1990 recipient of the Deen Day Smith Service to Mankind Award, the Outstanding President's Award by the Bulloch County NAACP, the Environmental Hero's Award by the Environmental Community Action, Inc., the Charlie Lewis Sr. Democratic Pioneer Award and many other accolades.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, William R. Howard Jr.; her sons, Victor R. "Boo" Howard and William R. "Cuda" Howard.

Mrs. Howard leaves to cherish her legacy of love and dedication: a devoted daughter, Minister Caroll (Julius) Hunter, Statesboro, Ga.; a daughter-in-law, Terri Darby Howard, Statesboro, Ga.; 10 grandchildren, William “Corey” Howard, Garden City, Ga.; the Rev. Christopher (Mignon) Howard, Julian L. (Patrice) Hunter, Paul R. Hunter, Sierra Howard, Daphne (Tony) Hodge, Brian (Natasha) Lovett and Orunda (Loletta) Elliott, all of Statesboro, Ga.; Quentin (Lashoda) Howard and Jerrian (Ashley) Black, both of Atlanta, Ga.; 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grand, sisters-in-law, Martha Riggs and Mae Alma Knight, both of Statesboro, Ga.; Mary Foster, Cincinnati, Ohio; a brother-in-law, Freddie Grant Sr., Statesboro, Ga.; a special friend, Missionary Betty Florence, Statesboro, Ga.; a host of loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends that she loved dearly.

The Howard family received friends on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, from the hours of 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc.

The funeral service for Mrs. Carrie Deloach Howard will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Statesboro Mission Outreach Ministries, Inc., with the Rev. Christopher Howard presiding and Bishop Virgil Badie officiating. Burial will follow in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.





Statesboro Herald, May 18, 2023

