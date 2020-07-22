Obituary - Mrs. Carolyn Snipes Floyd

PEMBROKE -- Mrs. Carolyn Snipes Floyd, age 88, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at her home after an extended illness.Mrs. Floyd was born May 7, 1932, in Bulloch County to the late A.R. Snipes Sr. and Lona Mae Latzak Snipes. She was a 1950 graduate of Nevils High School and was a homemaker.Mrs. Floyd loved working in her flower garden, was an excellent cook, enjoyed sitting on her porch and taking rides on the golf cart.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Harold Carlton Floyd; one granddaughter and her daughter-in-law.Survivors include her son, David H. Floyd of Savannah; two daughters and sons-in-law, Lindy Floyd Powell and Jerry Powell of Pembroke and Rhonda Floyd Short and Greg Short of Guyton; brother, Bobby Snipes of Bulloch County; sister, Shirley Roberts of Bulloch County; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.A private family graveside service will be held Friday, July 24, 2020, in Northside Cemetery with the Rev. Dan Bryant officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com.Flanders Morrison Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 23, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



