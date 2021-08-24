Obituary - Mrs. Candace Darlene Frost

Mrs. Candace Darlene Frost, age 40, passed away on Sunday, August 22nd, 2021, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.Candace was born on April 9th, 1981, in Savannah, Ga., to Mr. Charles T. Thompson Sr. and Mrs. Rhonda Bradley Thompson “Adams”.She was raised in Guyton and attended schools in Effingham County until moving to Bulloch County and graduating from Southeast Bulloch High School in 2000.Candace worked in logistics for several years and most recently as a customer service representative for Forward Intermodal.She loved life and was always on the go. She enjoyed the outdoors, going hunting and fishing, music and dancing and was the life of the party.Candace loved her family and friends and the time spent with them.She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her stepparents, Ted Adams and Nikki Thompson.She is survived by her husband of 17 years, Bryan Frost; her children, Drew Frost (Katelyn) and Alayna Frost; her brother and sister-in-law, Chuck and Brandy Thompson; her grandmother, Shirley Miles; her sister-in-law, Brandy Napier (JoJo); her nieces and nephews, Sierra, Landen, Logan, Morgan and Trey; and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Gary and Cindy Frost.The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Jay Williams officiating. Interment will be at New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Landen Napier, Logan Napier, Jeremy Girardeau, Tyler Wise, Garrett Girardeau and Randy Scott Jr.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 24, 2021

