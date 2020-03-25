Obituary - Mrs. Burnette Simon Hendley

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Mrs. Burnette Simon Hendley, age 70, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital, Savannah, Georgia, after a long illness.She was a native of Bulloch County and a 1968 graduate of William James High School.She was a retired employee of Frontier Telephone Company and a former employee of Georgia Southern College, now University.She is survived by a son, Marcus (Alfredia) Simon, Smyrna, Tenn.; two brothers, Charles (Barbara) Simon, Statesboro; and Matthew (Audrey) Simon Jr., Stone Mountain, Ga.; three grandchildren, Chris Jordan, Devlyn Simon and Jordan Simon, all of Smyrna, Tenn.; three great-grandchildren, Destiny, Chris and Christina; one aunt, Sarah Christian Coleman, Statesboro; her mother-in-law, Nell J. Hendley; two brothers-in-law, Nathan Hendley and Alfonza Hendley, all of Statesboro; two sisters-in-law, Judy Spivey, Statesboro; and Cynthia Shun Smith, Killeen, Texas; and a host of other relatives and friends.The graveside service for Mrs. Hendley will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery with Elder Gary Wallace, eulogist, and Elder Donald Chavers Jr., presiding.There will be no formal wake for Mrs. Hendley. However, viewing will begin at the funeral home on Friday, March 27, 2020, from noon until 6 p.m.We ask for your help as we do our part to adhere to the mandates surrounding the COVID–19 virus. Please be cooperative and patient when coming by for viewing by adhering to the rules of both the funeral home and the city's mandate.Final arrangements entrusted to James R. Barnes Mortuary.Statesboro Herald, March 26, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



