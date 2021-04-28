Obituary - Mrs. Brenda Sue Colson

Mrs. Brenda Sue Colson, age 70, of Vidalia, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Serenity Hospice in Dublin, Ga., following an extended illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Toombs County. She worked as an administrative assistant at Georgia Southern University until her retirement.

She was a member of the Georgia Power Ambassadors Altamaha Chapter.

She loved the beach, reading and gardening, and was a true Alabama Crimson Tide fan.

She was Baptist by faith and attended The Oaks Baptist Church in Lyons, Ga.

Mrs. Colson was preceded in death by her parents, George and Orethia Blaxton; and two sisters, Sharon Stone and Rhonda Gail Blaxton.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Robert Colson; one brother, Wayne Blaxton (Joy) of Fernandina Beach, Fla.,; three daughters, Kimberly Sikes (Lindy) of Statesboro, Ga.; Jeri Lyn Bradley (Lonnie) of Claxton, Ga.; and Stephanie Cassedy (Russ) of Statesboro, Ga.; two stepsons, Brian Colson (Heather) of Vidalia, Ga.; and John Gruenewald of Warner Robins, Ga.; two stepdaughters, Holly Anderson (Allen) of Warner Robins, Ga.; and Lauren Gruenewald of Iowa. Mrs. Colson is also survived by 11 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

The family received friends on Saturday, April 24, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Roberts–Stewart Funeral Home of Vidalia.

The funeral service was held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Roberts–Stewart Funeral Home Chapel of Vidalia with Pastor Brian Patrick officiating.

The family received friends at 1 p.m. until just prior to the service.

The graveside service and interment followed at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery.

Roberts–Stewart Funeral Home, Vidalia Chapel is serving the Colson family.



Statesboro Herald, April 29, 2021

