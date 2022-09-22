Obituary - Mrs. Bonnie Newton Cook

Mrs. Bonnie Newton Cook, age 74, died on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility.

Bonnie was born in Statesboro, Ga., on June 20th, 1948, to the late Bonnie Doy Newton and Kitty Hendrix Newton.

She was a graduate of Statesboro High School and worked for the Bulloch County Sherriff's Department for over 20 years.

Bonnie loved working with flowers and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William “Billy” Raymond Cook; and all of her siblings.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Gina and Warren Holland; her sons, Stacy Deloach and Tracy Deloach; her nine grandchildren, Hannah Purcell (Bobby), Wade Holland, Baker Holland, Lauren DeLoach, Stacilee DeLoach, Raygan DeLoach, Bobby DeLoach, Corey DeLoach and Billy DeLoach; one great-grandchild, Olivia Purcell; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 23rd, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

