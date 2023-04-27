Obituary - Mrs. Bonnie Louise Sanders Crook

NEVILS, Ga. -- Mrs. Bonnie Louise Sanders Crook, age 73, died on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a 1967 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School, attended the University of Georgia and Georgia Southern College. Bonnie was also a graduate of the U.S. Army Management Staff College.

She worked for the United States Army Garrison, Fort Stewart, as a resource manager for over 43 years.

During her career, she coordinated housing, logistics and facilities for all Army personnel coming to Fort Stewart.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Eloise Sanders; and a sister, Barbara Mahary.

Bonnie was a member of the Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Savannah.

Surviving is her husband of 53 years, Samuel L. Crook of Nevils; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Beverly Fordham of Nevils and Billie Rose and Jerry Lanier of Hazlehurst; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Susan and Tom Brown of Garden City; her nieces and nephew, Heather Brown, Matt Fordham, Jerry Lanier Jr., Sherry Maulden, Rose Mary Leveret, Lawanna Oglesby, Sidney Allen Lanier and Laura Shirley, Jeff (Christie) Brown and Steve (Poppy) Brown of Pooler. Several great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.

A graveside funeral service and burial will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Lanes Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Elder Dean Robbins and Pastor Wilma Garing officiating.

Visitation will follow the service.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Lanes Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1022 Lanes Church Road, Brooklet, GA 30415.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, April 27, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



