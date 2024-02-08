Obituary - Mrs. Bonnie Johnson Stewart

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mrs. Bonnie Johnson Stewart, age 91, died Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at her residence.

The Emanuel County native was born March 9, 1932, and was a 1949 graduate of E.C.I.

Upon graduation, she began a career in the manufacturing industry, working with Twin City Manufacturing Company for many years and then to Metter Manufacturing Co.-Argo Mills until she began employment with Cooper-Wiss in Statesboro, where she worked until retiring, due to the plant closing several years ago.

Mrs. Stewart was a member of the Portal United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the United Methodist Women and had been involved with Meals on Wheels.

Mrs. Stewart’s greatest joy was cooking and caring for her family. She loved to cook for family, community and especially family reunions.

She loved flowers and enjoyed working in her garden.

She had been a caregiver for many family members and friends over the years.

Mrs. Stewart was preceded in death by her husband, Ethell Martin Stewart; her parents, Brode Johnson and Ada Bishop Johnson; four brothers, Robert, Wallace, Brode Jr. and Lupie.

Surviving are three sons, Gary Stewart of Portal, Calvin Stewart of Statesboro and Troy Stewart of Middleburg, Fla.; a granddaughter, Anna Stewart of Savannah; and a sister, Peggy Williams of Titusville, Fla.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, February 9, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Mira Barrett officiating. Interment will follow in the Portal City Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Jimmy Lanier, Ryan Brannen, Tendai Hagins, George Sturgis, Terry Gruber and Tony Dekle.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Portal United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 401, Portal, GA 30450.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, February 8, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







