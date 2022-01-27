Obituary - Mrs. Birda Mae Lee

OCILLA, Ga. -- Mrs. Birda Mae Lee, age 86, passed into rest Saturday, January 22, 2022, at her daughter’s residence in Ocilla, Georgia.The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Joe and Susana Hill Perkins.She received her early childhood education in the Bulloch County School System.Mrs. Lee retired from the Bulloch County Board of Education as a school bus driver and was a member of the Middle Ground Church of God.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Willie James Lee; children, Esau Lee, Leon Lee and Glayvera Jenkins.Those left to cherish her memories are her children, Shirley Jenkins, Ocilla, Ga.; John Lee, Statesboro, Ga.; Kilpatrick Lee, Atlanta, Ga.; Ivery (Veronica) Lee, Winder, Ga.; Patricia (the Rev. James) Curtis, Ocilla, Ga.; Ardella Lee, Monroe, Ga.; and Jeffrey (Daisy) Lee, Tallahassee, Fla.; a sister, Tommie Lee Lanier, Statesboro, Ga.; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A public viewing for Mrs. Lee will be held 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, January 28, 2022, at Hill’s Mortuary.The funeral service for Mrs. Birda Mae Leewill be held at noon Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the chapel of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc. Burial will be held in the Lee Cemetery.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines. Masks are required.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, January 27, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



