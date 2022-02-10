Obituary - Mrs. Betty Taylor Kemp

Mrs. Betty Taylor Kemp, 73, of Metter, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022, at Candler County Hospital following an extended illness.Mrs. Kemp was born November 1, 1948, in Metter to the late Edward Jackson Taylor and Grace Johnson Taylor.She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, James Lynwood Kemp; son, Jason Lynwood Kemp; sister, Jackie Bowen.Mrs. Kemp loved antiques, watching movies, gardening, flowers, traveling and listening to country music. She especially loved her family and being with her grandchildren.Mrs. Kemp was a member of First Baptist Church in Metter for over 50 years.Survivors include her son, Heath Taylor Kemp of Metter; daughter, Anita Kemp Motes (Dusty) of Portal; sister, Marie Motes of Metter; grandchildren, Jason Kemp, Luke Kemp, Jozie Motes, Cooper Motes, McKinley Motes, Pate Motes, Adeline Motes; several nieces, nephews and many friends.The funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Metter First Baptist Church with Pastor Jody Bryant and Tom Osborne officiating. Interment followed at Lake Cemetery in Metter.The family received friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Metter First Baptist Church.Pallbearers were Brook Carter, Peyton Sapp, Wesley Sapp, John Strickland, Wendel Motes, Robbie Dollar, Reid Bowan, Alex Kemp, Sunny Youmans, Mark Trapnell, Butch Braner, Jamie Ellis, Thomas Aldrich and Caden Mercer.Honorary pallbearers will be John Prince, Jim Prince, Joe Prince and Tim Waller.Condolences may be expressed at www.chapmanfhofswainsboro.com.Chapman Funeral Home of Swainsboro is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Betty Taylor Kemp, 73, of Metter.Statesboro Herald, February 10, 2022

