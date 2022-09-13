Obituary - Mrs. Betty Jean Polk

MIDWAY, Ga. -- Mrs. Betty Jean Polk, age 80, passed into rest Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah, Georgia, with her family at her bedside.Betty was born and reared in Statesboro and was a former employee of Bulloch Memorial Hospital, where she worked as an LPN. She later worked for Nightingale Nursing Home.Betty was a member of the Whitesville Full Gospel Worship Center and was passionate about spreading the love of Christ to her family as well as friends.She is preceded in death by her parents, Andrew Stokes and Georgia Hodges Jones; a sister, Angelyn Johnson Crumbly.Her memories will be forever cherished by: a daughter, Teri Polk Jones; a son, Tyrone Nolan; bonus children, Pamela Hill and Steven Jones; four grandchildren, Clarence Prince III, Michael Prince, Cierra Jones, Quierra (Jones) Rodriquez; her bonus grandchildren, Tony Hill and Michael Rodriquez; sisters, Mangelyn Johnson, Madeline Hunter, Helen Brown; and cousin, Ethel Lane; her best friend, Joyce Walker; five great-grandchildren, Sonia, Michael Jr., Arionne, Amaya and Landon; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc. from the hours of 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.A celebration of life service for Mrs. Betty Jean Polk will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, September 15, 2022, at the Whitesville Full Gospel Worship Center with Pastor Gwendolyn Jones officiating. Final disposition will be by cremation.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, September 13, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



