Obituary - Mrs. Betty Ann Lee Ragan

Mrs. Betty Ann Lee Ragan, 76, passed away on October 17, 2022, at the HCA Florida Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla.She was born in Statesboro, Ga., to the late Cecil and Eunice Barrs Lee and had resided in Waycross.She is survived by her children, Ricky Clayton of Waycross, Lisa Clayton of Sylvania, Russell Clayton and Mitchell Clayton, both of Statesboro; and several grandchildren.At this time, no services are planned.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel is in charge of all arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 22, 2022

