Obituary - Mrs. Betty Ann Hamby

ELLABELL, Ga. -- Mrs. Betty Ann Hamby of Bulloch County, Ga., passed away peacefully surrounded by friends and family on April 20, 2021, at the age of 87.Betty was preceded in death by parents, Joseph Solomon Ferguson and Carrie Ann Proctor Ferguson; her first husband, Grady Harold Bowen; second husband, Theodore Walden Hamby Sr.; and son, David Randy Bowen.She is survived by her children: daughter, Wanda Counts; sons, James (Dianne) Bowen, Michael (Sandy) Bowen, John Bowen, Theodore (Teresa) Hamby; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.The funeral service will be held at Lower Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church, Statesboro, GA at 11 a.m. on April 22, 2021.The family will receive visitors from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the church.Betty will be buried in the Greenwich Section of Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah, GA at 3 p.m. on Thursday.




