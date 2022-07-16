Obituary - Mrs. Bertie G. Mixon

APPLING/STATESBORO/DARIEN, Ga. -- Mrs. Bertie G. Mixon, 86, died Sunday, July 10th.She was born in Augusta, Ga., on September 6th, 1935, to the late Ansel Franklin and Theo Robson Franklin.In addition to her parents, Bertie was also preceded in death by her husband, Johnny J. Mixon Sr.She is survived by her children, Judy L. (the late James) Beltz, Johnny J. (Carol) Mixon Jr., Suzanne T. (Frank) Lilly, Horace A. (Marcia) Mixon and Joseph L. (Lynn) Mixon; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Inurnment will take place immediately following the service at Oak Grove Baptist Church.A meal will be served in the church fellowship hall following services at the cemetery.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 16, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



