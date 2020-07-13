Obituary - Mrs. Barbara Brown Forehand

STILSON, Ga. -- Mrs. Barbara Brown Forehand, age 88, died on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at her residence under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.

The native of Stilson, Georgia, was raised in Statesboro and graduated Statesboro High School in 1949.

Barbara married Paul Forehand in 1953 and they resided in Savannah and Port Wentworth for several years until returning to Stilson in 1967.

She began driving a school bus in 1969 and continued to do so for over 10 years. She was a substitute teacher at Stilson Elementary School and worked with their reading program. She and her husband owned and operated Forehand Poultry from 1960 until 1993, where she served as the company bookkeeper.

Barbara was a member of Hubert United Methodist Church, where she had served as church treasurer for over 20 years.

She was a member of a Canasta club and truly enjoyed playing cards several times a month.

Barbara was a self-taught artist who loved to paint and draw, especially birds.

She will always be remembered by her family for her positive attitude and love for laughing. She always saw the glass half-full and encouraged her family to have a positive outlook in all situations.

`Her family and friends will always remember her cooking and the dishes she prepared and shared with everyone. She was truly the “Best Cook”.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to her caregivers, Gwen, Peggy, Donna Lynn, Janice and many more and also to Regency SouthernCare Hospice.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Forehand Sr.; a daughter, Margie Davis; and a great-grandson, Andrew Forehand. Five siblings also preceded her in death.

Surviving are three sons and daughters-in-law, Jim and Bonnie Forehand, Bill and Susan Forehand and Jerry and Ann Forehand, all of Stilson; a sister, Carol Sheperd of Vassar, Michigan; her grandchildren, Tiffany, Heidi, Jacob, Shelby, DeAnna and Ashley; and seven great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Hubert United Methodist Church.

The funeral service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Janet Odegard officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be John Upchurch, David Upchurch, Will Groover, Clarke Groover, Greg Sheperd and Clyde Sheperd.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Hubert United Methodist Church at c/o Jan Yeary, 183 Home Road, Brooklet, GA 30415; or Regency SouthernCare Hospice, 325 South Main Street, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.

