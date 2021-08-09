Obituary - Mrs. Barbara Abbygale “Gale” Cavanah Knight

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mrs. Barbara Abbygale “Gale” Cavanah Knight, age 88, died Sunday, August 8, 2021, at her residence under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.The Effingham County native lived in Bulloch County most of her life.Gale retired from Denmark’s Furniture in Brooklet following 42 years of service. She was a longtime member of Lanes Primitive Baptist Church.Gale loved camping, cooking, playing cards, family gatherings, attending church and her bluegrass family.The family would like to thank Elder Emerson Proctor, Elder Dean Robbins and Wade McElveen for their constant support.She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude Harper Cavanah and Mary Pevey Cavanah; a sister, Ethel Neidlinger; and two brothers, Laverne Cavanah and Roger Cavanah.Surviving are her husband of 70 years, Willie Knight of Brooklet; two sons and daughters-in-law, Ronnie and Julie Knight of Statesboro and Greg and Becky Knight of Brooklet; a sister, Irene McCormick of Savannah; her grandchildren, Karla (Bob) Upshaw, Jamie (Joe) DiGiovanni, Wesley Knight, Megan (Lance) Rewis, Korey (Cindy) Knight and Rylee Knight; six great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Lanes Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Dean Robbins officiating.The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service.Interment will be in the church cemetery.Pallbearers will be Wesley Knight, Korey Knight, Kyle Knight, Gage DiGiovanni, Joe DiGiovanni and Lance Rewis.Honorary pallbearers will be Joel Baker, Roosevelt Cone, Gary Cone, Gary Denmark, Donald Lockhart, Bernard Reed, Chris Rogers and Jonathan Wells.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Lanes Primitive Baptist Cemetery Fund, 1022 Lanes Church Road, Brooklet, Georgia 30415.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 10, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



