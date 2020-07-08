Obituary - Mrs. Annie Lois McCullough Davis Thompson

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mrs. Annie Lois McCullough Davis Thompson, age 97, died on her birthday, July 8, 2020, at her residence under the care of Kindred Hospice.She was born in Tattnall County to the late Henry and Vera McCullough. Annie was raised on a farm and being the oldest child, she learned to farm, cook and sew from her parents and assisted in raising her brothers and sisters.Annie married John Henry Davis in 1940 and the two had three children. They moved to Bulloch County in 1950. Following her move to Bulloch County, she joined Aaron Church of God, where she was a member of the choir. She was a homemaker most of her life.Annie was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, John Henry Davis and Jessie Waymond Thompson; a son, Orbie Lewis Davis; a grandson, Ricky Davis; a great-grandson, Austin Lee Davis; a granddaughter, Donna Sue Hodges; two brothers, Eugene McCullough and William Ray McCullough- and a sister, Alberta Dukes.Surviving are sons and daughters-in-law, Charles and Nancy Davis of Portal and Larry and Angie Davis of Millen; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren, a brother, Douglas McCullough of Portal; and two sisters, Margie Brown of Brunswick and Fannie Holloway of Metter.The family will receive visitors on Monday, July 13, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Joey Holloway officiating. Interment will be in the Portal City Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Matthew Davis, Nathan Davis, Tommy Davis, Terry Davis, Larry Hodges Jr. and Trey Davis.Friends may sign the online register book www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 9, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



