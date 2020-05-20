Obituary - Mrs. Annette Eason Tremble

Mrs. Annette Eason Tremble, age 79, of Statesboro, Ga., passed peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020, after a brief illness at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. She was a Bulloch County native and retired from the Statesboro Telephone Company.She was a member of the Mount Zion A.M.E. Church, where she served as a class leader and sang in the church choir.She is survived by her loving children, Mrs. Gail (Ricky) Wilson, Mr. Joey "Pete" (Barbara) Tremble, Mr. Danny (Lorraine) Tremble, all of Statesboro, Ga.; sister, Mrs. Annie Laura Boone of Hollywood, Fla.; aunts, Idora Sampson of Brooklet, Ga.; Louticia Eason of Reidsville, Ga.; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends who will cherish her memory.The graveside services and interment will be on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Mount Zion A.M.E. Church Cemetery with Pastor Earl Perkins presiding and Pastors Ronnie, Harry Jr. and Craig Tremble offering words of comfort.A public walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, May 22, in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home from 3-7 p.m.Due to COVID-19, we will be following the social distancing mandate and we ask that all guests wear a mask if you plan to attend the viewing or graveside service.Statesboro Herald, May 21, 2020

