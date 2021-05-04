Obituary - Mrs. Anna Bell Wilson Beasley

Mrs. Anna Bell Wilson Beasley, age 81, died on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.She was born on June 14th, 1939, to the late Mr. Clinton and Mrs. Carrie Tucker.Mrs. Beasley was a graduate of Statesboro High School and worked for many years at East Georgia Regional Medical Center and also Willingway Hospital.At home, she enjoyed spending time in her garden, decorating her house for the holidays and spending time with her grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her late husbands, Mr. Ernest Beasley and Mr. John “J” Wilson; and her sister, Carolyn Clayton.She is survived by her three sons, Jeff Wilson (Elaine Parker), Clay Wilson and Monty Wilson; her grandchildren, Jeff Wilson Jr. (Kasie), Clint Wilson, Cate Wilson and Caroline Wilson; and her great-grandchildren, Naomi, Conner, Sara, Russell, James, Rylee and Marley.Mrs. Beasley’s wishes were to have a private service, where she will be laid to rest at Eastside Cemetery in Statesboro.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, May 4, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



