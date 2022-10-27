Obituary - Mrs. Ammie Milsap Clemons

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Ammie Milsap Clemons, age 85, passed peacefully into rest Friday, October 21, 2022, at her home with her family.She was the sixth of 10 children born to the late Sam and Hattie Mitchell Milsap in Arcola, Mississippi.Mrs. Clemons was a graduate of Mound Bayou Consolidated High School Class of 1957. She attended Tennessee A&I State University, where she majored in chemistry while taking pre-nursing courses. Later, she transferred to Meharry Medical College School of Nursing, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing degree.As a registered nurse, Mrs. Clemons worked as director of nursing and as school nurse for Alcorn University from 1962-1970.In 1966, she received a certificate in college health nursing from the University Of Colorado School Of Nursing. In 1970, while taking care of her ailing mother, Mrs. Clemons worked as the assistant director of Nursing for the Mound Bayou Community Hospital (Taborian Hospital). She also served as director of Nursing for one year.Mrs. Ammie M. Clemons was married to the late Dr. Thurman Clemons on February 17, 1972, in Statesboro, Georgia. To this union were born four children, Tammy Yvette, Kimberly Ann, Amy Dawn and Thurman Charles Jr.Mrs. Clemons worked as a staff nurse at Bulloch Memorial Hospital and served as a nursing consultant and as director of nursing for the Georgia Grace Memorial Care Home. She also worked as a registered nurse and office manager at her husband's practice, Thurman Clemons, M.D.Mrs. Clemons was a member of the Bulloch County Negro and Professional Women’s Club and Girl Scouts of America. She served on the Statesboro Library Board and was a founding member of the Rural Southeast Georgia Black Nurses Association and a life member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).She was a member of the St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, where she served as a deaconess.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Thurman Clemons; her daughter, Tammy, doctor of podiatric medicine; a grandson, Thurman Charles Clemons III; sisters, Mary, Florida and Azrie; brothers, Lucious, Sam Jr., Willie and Booker T.Those left to cherish her legacy of love are: devoted children, Kimberly Clemons, FNP-BC; Amy Clemons, MD; and Thurman Clemons, all of Statesboro, Ga.; granddaughters, Camille and Jasmin Clemons; a sister, Hattie McDonald; a brother, Ike (Joyce) Milsap; a brother-in-law, Eddie (Dorothy) Clemons; sisters-in-law, Helen Clemons and Mary Ann Clemons; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.The Clemons' family would like to send special thanks to: Dr. Courage Atekha and staff, the St. Mary's Missionary Baptist Church family, Ogeechee Area Hospice, nurse practitioners Liz Hutley and Sibyl Kirkland, Enhabit Home Health, Dr. Anthony Chappell and Dr. Ajay Jain.A public viewing for Mrs. Clemons will be held Friday, October 28, 2022, at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc., from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.Mrs. Clemons will lie in state on the day of the service from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.The funeral service for Mrs. Ammie M. Clemons will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Timotheus Mincey officiating. Burial will follow in the church Cemetery.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, October 27, 2022

