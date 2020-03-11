Obituary - Mr. Willie Montgomery

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Willie Montgomery, age 73, passed into rest Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. He was born in Burke County, Georgia, to the late Ruby Montgomery.Mr. Montgomery was a retired construction worker and a member of the Johnson Grove Missionary Baptist Church, where he was an usher.In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Denise Montgomery King; and two brothers.He is survived by his wife, Lucille Montgomery, Statesboro, Ga.; four sons, Willie Montgomery Jr., David Johnson, Allen Johnson, all of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; and Stevie Green, Statesboro, Ga.; four daughters, Jackie Montgomery, Charlene Montgomery, Amy Johnson and Jacquenda Diane (Bobby) Roberson, Statesboro, Ga.; one brother, Ricky Montgomery, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; 27 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren.Family visitation will be held Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the chapel of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.The funeral service for Mr. Montgomery will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at the Johnson Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Portal, GA with the pastor, the Rev. S. Maurice Hill, officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, March 12, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



