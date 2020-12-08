Obituary - Mr. Willie Lee Mobley Sr.

Mr. Willie Lee Mobley Sr., age 80, passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday, December 7, 2020, after an extended illness under the care of Regency Hospice.He was a Screven County native but resided in Bulloch County for many years.He retired from King Finishing of Sylvania, Ga., and was self-employed with Mobley Cleaning Service of Statesboro, Ga.He was a dedicated member of Elm Street Church of God of Statesboro, Ga., where he served as chairman of the deacon board, an adult Sunday school teacher, member of the adult choir, district treasurer and very proud member of the church prison ministry.He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mrs. Betty Louise Ellison Mobley.He is survived by his children: Willie Mae Mobley, Willie Darrell (Vera) Mobley, Willie Lee Mobley Jr., all of Statesboro, Ga.; Arris Mobley (Keith) Perdue of Ellenwood, Ga.; Tammy Marie (Robert) Moses of Conyers, Ga.; and Leslie Gerald Mobley of Douglasville, Ga.; brothers, Major Lee Mobley of Winston-Salem, N.C.; Leroy Mobley, Willie Edward (Carol) Mobley, both of Ft. Pierce, Fla.; and James Mobley of Jacksonville, Fla.; and a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Bulloch Memorial Gardens, US Highway 80, Statesboro, GA 30461. Elder Alexander Smith will be the eulogist. Pastor Samuel Watkins will be presiding.*As a recommendation by the CDC, due to COVID-19, we will adhere to social-distancing and we are requiring that a mask be worn if you plan to attend the viewing or the graveside service.For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed via Facebook address www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigtremblefuneralhome.com.If you choose to send flowers to the family through our floral store, an independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.Final rites have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.Statesboro Herald, December 9, 2020

