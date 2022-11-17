Obituary - Mr. Willie Knight

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mr. Willie Knight, age 92, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a 1947 graduate of Leefield School.He later joined the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War, until his honorable discharge in 1953.Following his discharge, Willie returned home, where he owned and operated Brooklet Machine shop until his retirement.He had been a resident of the Georgia War Veteran’s Home in Augusta since July of 2022, until his recent move to Ogeechee Area Hospice.Willie was a member of Lanes Primitive Baptist Church in Stilson since 1948.He was preceded in death by his wife, Gale Cavanah Knight; and his parents, Lannie E. and Lottie McElveen Knight.Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Ronnie and Julie Knight of Statesboro and Greg and Becky Knight of Brooklet; his grandchildren, Karla Upshaw, Jamie DiGiovanni, Wesley Knight, Megan Rewis, Korey Knight and Rylee Knight; six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.The graveside service and burial will be Friday, November 18, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Lanes Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Dean Robbins and Elder Emerson Proctor officiating.The family will receive visitors in the church fellowship hall following the service.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Lanes Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1022 Lanes Church Road, Brooklet, Georgia 30415.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, November 17, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



