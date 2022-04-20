Obituary - Mr. Willie James Childers

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Willie James Childers, age 71, departed this life on Sunday, April 17, 2022.He received his formal education in the Bulloch County School System.He served in the United States Marines and was stationed in San Diego, California. Upon returning, he was employed at ITT Grinnell in Statesboro, Georgia.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by siblings, Ervin C. Childers and sister, Ella Youmans.He leaves to cherish his fond memories: his devoted wife of 51 years, Eloise Murray Childers, Statesboro, Georgia; four daughters, Angela (Robert) Childers-Marshall, Labritta Michelle Whye (Donelle Scott), Shekoria (Trevor) Clarke and Shalanda (James) Ellison; 10 loving grandchildren, Jomal Childers, Michael Childers, Keyonnia Whye, Davarian Watkins, Matthew Childers, Keion Whye, Ja’Mya Clarke, James Ellison Jr., Jayden Evans and Jordan Ellison; five sisters, Doris (Thomas) Cuevas, Sarah Childers, Linda (Ulysess) Hall, Mary Tremble, Willie M. Childers; a brother, Lee Childers; many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and extended family.A viewing for Mr. Childers will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc., from the hours of 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.A graveside funeral service and burial for Mr. Willie J. Childers will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Bulloch Memorial Gardens with Elder Robert Marshall officiating.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, April 21, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



