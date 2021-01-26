Obituary - Mr. Willie Earnest “Ernie” Myers Jr.

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mr. Willie Earnest “Ernie” Myers Jr., age 55, died Sunday at his residence.The Savannah, Georgia, native was born on Flag Day and that gave him the foundation of being a truly patriotic American.Ernie was an owner/operator truck driver for many years. He was well-traveled, having done so all over the world and the United States.He served in the Merchant Marines, which gave him the opportunity to travel the world, and as a truck driver, he was able to see the United States.He loved history. Ernie moved to Brooklet in 2007.He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Earnest Myers Sr.; his maternal grandparents, Otis and Ruby Williams; paternal grandparents, Ernest and Estelle Myers; and several aunts and uncles.Surviving are a daughter, Sara Lynn Myers of Brooklet; a son, Dylan L. Myers of Brooklet; his mother and stepfather, Margie and Leland Lewis of Brooklet; a sister, Donna Marie Myers of Brooklet; a nephew, Robert Pierce of Statesboro; and a niece, Candace Pierce of Statesboro; three great-nieces and nephews and several aunts and uncles.The family will receive visitors on Thursday, January 28, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.The graveside service and burial will be Friday at 1 p.m. in Old Canoochee Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Highway 80 West, Twin City, Georgia, with the Rev. Tim Huffingham officiating.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 26, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



