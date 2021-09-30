Obituary - Mr. Willie Earl Williams

Mr. Willie Earl Williams, age 62, of Savannah, Ga., passed on Saturday morning, September 25, 2021, at his residence after a brief illness under the care of Kindred Hospice.He was a Bulloch County native, but resided in Chatham County.He was the owner and operator of TXN Trucking Company of Savannah, Ga.He is survived by his fiancée, Karen L. Love of Savannah, Ga.; mother, Earline Williams of Port Wentworth, Ga.; sisters, Johnnie Mae (Marcus) Dorris of Fairview, Texas; Sabrina Hall of Rincon, Ga.; Beatrice Hall of Savannah, Ga.; and Andrea Woods of Niagara Falls, New York; brothers, Terry (Rochelle) Hall, Dracie Tremble and Warren Tremble, all of Atlanta, Ga.; Tony Hall of Midway, Ga.; uncles, Eugene Hall and Gary Hall, both of Statesboro, Ga.; aunts, Eloise (Billy) Lipsey and Frankie Osborn, both of Savannah, Ga.; and Daisy Moore of Newport News, Va.; and a host of other relatives.A viewing will be held on Sunday, October 3, 2021, from 10 a.m. until noon in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.A celebration of life service will be held in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Sunday, October 3, 2021, at noon. The Rev. Craig R. Tremble will be the eulogist. Interment will be at Miller Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 7829 Georgia Highway 24, Statesboro, GA 30461.We will adhere to CDC guidelines if you plan to attend the viewing and celebration of life service.The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, October 1, 2021

