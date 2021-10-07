Obituary - Mr. William Roy Kennedy

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. William Roy Kennedy, age 78, died on Monday, October 4, 2021, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.He was born in Langley, S.C., and lived for most of his life in Bulloch County.He served with the Georgia National Guard. Mr. Roy was an iron worker, supervisor and superintendent with the local 709 Union from Savannah, Ga.He was a Mason and a member of Ogeechee Lodge #213.In 1989, he was the co-founder and co-owner of Kennedy’s Heating and Air Conditioning.He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman Dewitt and Mary H. Kennedy; and a brother, Frank Kennedy.Surviving is his wife of 60 years, Joyce Chester Kennedy; two sons and daughters-in-law, Frankie (Sandy) Kennedy and Wayne (Kelly) Kennedy, all of Statesboro; nine grandchildren, Christy Kennedy, Mandy Kennedy, Will Kennedy, Wynn Newingham, Witt Kennedy, Julianna Kennedy, George Gagel, Sarah Gagel, Durden Gagel and Caroline Durden; 10 great-grandchildren, a brother, Jimmy (Debbie); a nephew, Greg Kennedy; a niece, Gena Manning; and his beloved dog, Char.The visitation will be held on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home followed by a service at 11 a.m. with Dr. John Waters officiating.Pallbearers will be Randy Chester, Jeff Pope, Allan Chester, Greg Kennedy, Dennis Lucas and Lance Chester.Honorary pallbearers will be the employees, past and present, of Kennedy’s Heating and Air Conditioning.Interment will be in Eastside Cemetery.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 7, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



