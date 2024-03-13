Obituary - Mr. William Ronnie Anderson

Mr. William Ronnie Anderson, age 67, passed away March 11, 2024, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro, Ga.

He was born on October 28, 1956, in Chatham County to Willie Ronald "W.R." and Hazel Frost Anderson.

Ronnie was a 1974 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School. He attended Georgia Southern University for a brief period and then began working in construction at an early age.

Ronnie was a homebuilder all of his life and first worked with his dad’s company, W.R. Anderson and Sons Construction, Inc. He then started his own company, Ronnie Anderson Builders, Inc., and later as a home improvement company called Anderson’s Home Improvements, Inc.

Ronnie helped his daddy with the development of subdivisions in Bulloch County such as Country Walk, Hazelwood and Middleground Plantation.

Ronnie was a past member of the Homebuilders Association.

He built many homes in many subdivisions, as well as commercial buildings and custom homes, and the first El Sombrero.

Ronnie was a member of Clito Baptist Church.

Ronnie loved his family and children, but he had a special heart for his 11 grandchildren.

He loved having pool parties, grilling and entertaining all of his family and friends.

Ronnie was very outgoing -- even loud -- spoke his mind at all times and was a loving family man and friend to all who knew him. Even many of his subcontractors considered him as their uncle, grandfather and even father, as many would say.

He is going to be greatly missed!

Ronnie was preceded in death by his father, W.R. Anderson; and his grandparents.

He is survived by his wife, Jackie Phillips Anderson of Statesboro; and his children and their spouses, Misty (Sean) Santiago of Cumming, Ga.; Heather (Blake) Deal of Statesboro, Ga.; Mindy (Mitchell) Davis of Brooklet, Ga.; Ryan (Kaitlyn) Anderson of Roswell, Ga.; and Phillip (Amber) Blackburn of Statesboro, Ga.; his grandchildren, Lucas and Lily Santiago of Cumming, Ga.; Lalie, Caroline and Blakelyn Deal of Statesboro, Ga.; Maddux, Madeline and Maevery Davis of Brooklet, Ga.; and Kennedy, Avery Kate and Mattie Blackburn of Statesboro, Ga.

Ronnie is also survived by his mother, Hazel Anderson, Statesboro, Ga.; sister, Gwen Logan, Statesboro, Ga.; sister and brother-in-law, Karen (Bland) Burroughs, Clarksville, Ga.; brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy (DeeDee) Anderson, Savannah, Ga.; and a special brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ray (Sonya) Phillips, Statesboro, Ga.; as well as aunt, Geraldine Williamson, Statesboro, Ga.; aunt, Venie Lanier, Savannah, Ga.; and many special nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday, March 17, 2024, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home Statesboro.

The funeral service will be Monday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Thomas Hendrix and the Rev. Pete Wall officiating. Interment will follow at Clito Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Troy Davis, Nicky Gwinnett, John Kennedy, Paul Scott, Billy Phillips, Cole Phillips, Will Phillips, Kenny Frost and Bland Burroughs.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459; or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Georgia Chapter, 57 Executive Park NE Suite 380, Atlanta, Georgia 30329-2288; or Clito Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 10062 Clito Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30461.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, March 14, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







